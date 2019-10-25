POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Answers from the ANC
12:32
World
Answers from the ANC
After being in power for almost a decade, South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma could spend 25 years behind bars on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Are the years of corruption allegations finally catching up with the former president? And just how damaging were the Zuma years for both the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and South African democracy? Guest: Ebrahim Rasool South Africa's former Ambassador to the United States
October 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?