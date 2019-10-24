POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mario Draghi leaves ECB with mixed legacy | Money Talks
The European Central Bank has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged. Thursday's policy meeting was Mario Draghi's last as president of the bank, before he officially leaves on October 31. While he's credited with saving the euro when he first took office, he bows out with a rather mixed legacy. Sibel Karkus has more. For on this Peter Vanden Houte joined us from Brussels. He's the chief economist at ING Group. #MarioDraghi #ECB #Euro
October 24, 2019
