Da Vinci Retrospective
11:01
World
The Louvre becomes home to Leonardo da Vinci's retrospective, coinciding with the 500th anniversary of his death. While one of the most famous paintings in the world, Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, was already there with four of his other works, an extraordinary effort has been made to bring together as much as his art as possible on a scale never before seen. Kelly Crow, Staff Reporter at Wall Street Journal 02:37 #DaVinci #LouvreMuseum #MonaLisa
October 25, 2019
