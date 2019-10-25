World Share

South Africa Safety App: Startup wants to reduce high crime rate

South Africa ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in the world. According to government statistics, more than 2 million crimes were committed in the past year. Now, entrepreneurs are trying to reduce that number, by offering a free 24-hour emergency service at the push of a button. Philip Owira has more. But first, a warning. This report contains pictures some viewers may find disturbing.