Lebanon Demands a Revolution

Lebanese protesters want President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and every other member of government to step down, insisting that those who got the country into the mess can’t be trusted to fix it. On The Newsmakers we look at what’s fueling Lebanon’s anti-government demonstrations. Guests: Mustafa Allouch Former MP with Saad Hariri's Future Movement Party Hala Bejjani Managing Director of Anti-Corruption Group 'Kulluna Irada' Jamal Ghosn Former Managing Editor of Lebanese Newspaper 'Al Akhbar'