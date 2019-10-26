POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy Waste Collection: Mules help town with garbage disposal
01:30
World
Italy Waste Collection: Mules help town with garbage disposal
For many around the world the loud sound of garbage trucks rattling through the streets is a familiar nuisance. But in one Italian town the sound of hooves clip-clopping on cobblestones heralds the imminent collection of trash. Residents in Artena have turned to mules to collect their waste, and they say it has brought back peace and tranquility to their idyllic town. #WasteCollection #ItalyWaste #waste
October 26, 2019
