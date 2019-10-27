World Share

Hong Kong Protests: Rugby popularity takes a hit

With the World Cup taking place in Japan, rugby fever is at a high. But in Hong Kong its popularity has taken a hit as a result of anti-government protests. Players have butted heads over diverging political views, and animosity towards rugby-playing police officers has spilled onto the field. Still, some believe rugby can help heal deep divisions in the city. Patrick Fok has more. #RugbyWorldCup #HongKongRugby #HongKongProtests