A Death Blow for Daesh?
03:40
World
A Death Blow for Daesh?
Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and his brutal terror group once controlled territory the size of Great Britain. For years Daesh ruled parts of Iraq and Syria ruthlessly, murdering and torturing any who opposed them, but soon the militant group began to lose control and now they’ve lost their leader too. Baghdadi blew himself up after US forces stormed his safe house in northwest Syria, now the world’s most wanted man is dead, is Daesh’s reign of terror over?
October 28, 2019
