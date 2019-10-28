POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential election | Money Talks
08:45
BizTech
Alberto Fernandez wins Argentina presidential election | Money Talks
Alberto Fernandez is the winner of Argentina's presidential election. It means a return to the center-left after four years under conservative leader Mauricio Macri. As Sibel Karkus reports, the vote was dominated by concerns over an ailing economy. For more on this, Carlos Caisedo spoke to us from London. He's a Latin America Country Risk analyst at IHS Markit. #Fernandez #Argentina #PresidentialElections
October 28, 2019
