Tokyo International Film Festival 2019
04:57
World
Tokyo International Film Festival, one of the Far East's major industry events is now underway. It is the country's only cinematic celebration that is sanctioned by the International Federation of Film Producers Association, an entitlement that helps the 32 years old festival attract exciting motion pictures from around the globe. Matt Schley, Film Writer 00:27 #Tokyo #TokyoInternationalFilmFestival #Japan
October 29, 2019
