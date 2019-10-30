POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Karachi Biennale 2019
18:16
World
Karachi Biennale 2019
The second Karachi Biennial kicked off this weekend. Despite taking place in one of the most polluted and populated metropolitan cities in the world, this year's organisers decided to address not just ecology but also inequality. And the result is a creative, eco-friendly exploration of our environment with participants and visitors from all walks of life. Niilofur Farrukh, CEO of Karachi Biennale 03:48 #KarachiBiennale #NiilofurFarrukh #Pakistan
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?