POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Booker Prize 2019: Bernardine Evaristo
02:20
World
Booker Prize 2019: Bernardine Evaristo
Up until now the Booker Prize for Fiction has gone to the best original novel written in English, but in over 50 years of its existence, it has never gone to a black woman. So now much debate has been sparked by the prestigious award been given jointly to Bernardine Evaristo. Catch what she had to say at a literature festival in Nigeria where she was talking about her win and fair representation in the industry. #BernardineEvaristo #BookerPrize #Literature
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?