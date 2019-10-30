Lebanon Revolts | Bigger Than Five

World Share

Lebanon Revolts

The resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, after two weeks of anti-government protests, has left the country at a critical juncture. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese citizens from all walks of life joined the country's biggest protest movement yet, accusing the country's political elite of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. The protests, which were initially sparked by a proposed tax on mobile messaging apps like WhatsApp, quickly morphed into a nationwide grassroots movement aiming to drive out the country's ruling class which has remained virtually unchanged for much of the last three decades. The government initially responded to the protests by announcing a package of reforms, that included cutting the salaries of current and former politicians by half, establishing an anti-corruption committee, increasing taxes on bank profits and assistance for poor families. But that offer was rejected by the protesters who pledged not to stop until the entire government resigns. So now that the head of government has resigned, what is next for one of the most indebted countries in the world?