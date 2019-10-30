POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India invited far-right EU lawmakers to Kashmir. It may have backfired
Clashes and protests erupted in India-administered Kashmir when India "handpicked" far-right EU parliamentarians to visit and assess the situation in the valley. The visit also drew ire from rights activists and leaders of the opposition as the ruling BJP has barred foreign journalists and independent groups from visiting Kashmir, where a clampdown on dissent has been ongoing since August 5.
October 30, 2019
