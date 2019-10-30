POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mass Unrest in Chile
06:19
World
Mass Unrest in Chile
Chile faces its biggest political crisis in thirty years as a million people took to the streets of Santiago. Chile is one of the richest nations in Latin America, but it's also one of the most unequal and Chileans want to level the playing field. They’re demanding their billionaire president step down. Sebastian Pinera made changes to his cabinet and announced sweeping reforms, but is it enough to save his job? Guests: Sergio Bitar Chile's Former Minister of Public Works
October 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?