World Share

Saad Hariri Quits

After two weeks of mass protests, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced he was resigning. The Lebanese people still aren’t satisfied. They’re calling for a complete political overhaul, not one based on religious or sectarian lines, rather one made up of independent experts who can revive the economy and end corruption. Is it possible? Guests: Basem Shabb Former Member of Lebanese Parliament for the Future Bloc Gilbert Doumit Former Parliamentary Candidate with 'LiBaladi' Opposition Party