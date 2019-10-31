World Share

Lebanon’s PM Quits | Chile Protests

Lebanon’s anti-government protests have forced Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign, but will the rest of his government be forced out too? And while two weeks of protests may have reaped rewards in Lebanon, Chile’s president stands firm in the face of mass demonstrations. He’s made changes to his cabinet and announced sweeping reforms, but are they enough to save his job? Guests: Basem Shabb Former Member of Lebanese Parliament for the Future Bloc Gilbert Doumit Former Parliamentary Candidate with 'LiBaladi' Opposition Party Sergio Bitar Chile's Former Minister of Public Works Under Michelle Bachelet