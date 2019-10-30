October 30, 2019
01:28
01:28
More Videos
Why are people protesting around the world?
Over the past few months, demonstrations have erupted in cities around the world. Hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East to Asia and South America are angry at their governments for corruption and failure to deliver, and they're calling for change. Some of the protests have turned violent, and hundreds of people have died. Here's a look at some of those demonstrations #protests #demonstrations #conflict
More Videos