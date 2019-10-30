BizTech Share

Lebanon’s PM resignation fails to end protests | Money Talks

Two weeks of protests across Lebanon have culminated in Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation. The demonstrations against his government have paralysed the country's already struggling economy.. with schools, banks and businesses closed for several days. Hariri's resignation fulfils a key demand of the protesters, but as Sibel Karkus reports, it leaves the country in even greater uncertainty. Kamel Wazne spoke to us from Beirut, he’s an expert on Middle Eastern and economic studies and was an economic adviser to Lebanon's Labor Ministry. #Lebanon #SaadHariri #Economy