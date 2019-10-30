BizTech Share

UK early election aimed at breaking Brexit deadlock | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally scored a win in parliament. Lawmakers have agreed to his request for a general election on the 12th of December. While Johnson hopes the vote will break the Brexit deadlock, markets face weeks of even more uncertainty ahead of Britain's third elections in just four years. The potential outcomes all have risks for investors, and could plunge the country's political system deeper into chaos. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report from London. Jonathan Portes gave us analysis from London. He's a professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College, and is a senior fellow at the university's independent research body on UK-EU relations. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #UKelection