At least 65 killed in Pakistan Punjab train fire
00:27
World
At least 65 people have been killed in Pakistan after a fire on a train in Punjab province. Authorities believe it was caused when gas stoves - being used by passengers - exploded. They say several people were killed when they jumped from the train to try to escape the blaze. Rescue teams put out the fire, and carried a search operation. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the incident.
October 31, 2019
