POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe: Hyperinflation Nation
26:00
World
Zimbabwe: Hyperinflation Nation
Zimbabwe is one of the world's poorest countries, with the highest inflation rate. A little over a decade ago the rate was 90 sextillion percent year on year. The 100 trillion dollar bank note in circulation at the time wouldn't even cover the cost of a one-way bus fare in the capital Harare. The central bank is planning on introducing a new currency. But is this the solution, or just throwing good money after bad? Guests: Jacob Mafume Secretary for Elections for Zimbabwean Opposition MDC Party Nigel Mugamu Founder and CEO of Online News Publication 263Chat Bright Matonga Zimbabwe’s Former Deputy Information Minister
November 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?