Zimbabwe: Hyperinflation Nation

Zimbabwe is one of the world's poorest countries, with the highest inflation rate. A little over a decade ago the rate was 90 sextillion percent year on year. The 100 trillion dollar bank note in circulation at the time wouldn't even cover the cost of a one-way bus fare in the capital Harare. The central bank is planning on introducing a new currency. But is this the solution, or just throwing good money after bad? Guests: Jacob Mafume Secretary for Elections for Zimbabwean Opposition MDC Party Nigel Mugamu Founder and CEO of Online News Publication 263Chat Bright Matonga Zimbabwe’s Former Deputy Information Minister