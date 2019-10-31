POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot announce $50B merger | Money Talks
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot announce $50B merger | Money Talks
After much speculation, Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-maker, PSA, have announced a mega-merger. The boards of the two firms have given the go-ahead for the deal, which would create the fourth-largest carmaker in the world. It's set to reshape the global auto sector and rival Europe's dominant carmaker, Volkswagen. Their sheer size will help them confront challenges in the car market.. but as Sibel Karkus reports, it may not be enough to compete with bigger rivals. For more on this Juan Felipe Munoz-Vieira joined us from London. He's a Senior Analyst at JATO Dynamics. #FiatChrysler #Peugeot #Volkswagen
October 31, 2019
