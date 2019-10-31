POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong protests hit retailers and tourism | Money Talks
Hong Kong protests hit retailers and tourism | Money Talks
Five months of protests in Hong Kong have left its economy even weaker than many economists had expected. The international financial hub was already feeling the brunt of the US-China trade war and a slower global economy. And some analysts say the city is heading towards an economic crisis. The economy shrank 3.2 percent in the third quarter after slowing half-a- percent the previous quarter. And for more on this Phar Kim Beng gave us analysis from London. He's a political economist and founder of consulting firm, Echo Strategic Insight. #HongKong #Protests #WeakEconomy
October 31, 2019
