Political advertising to be banned on Twitter
President Trump's favourite social media platform has announced it will ban all political advertising.The company's CEO Jack Dorsey says the reach that the social media platform given to politicians should be earned, and not bought. The ban will come into effect on November 22nd, that's roughly a year before the 2020 presidential elections in the US. Twitter hasn't yet shared its final policy. TRT World's Sarah Morice has more.
October 31, 2019
