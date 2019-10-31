POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
House approves rules for impeachment process
House approves rules for impeachment process
'The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!' - that's Donald Trump's verdict as Democrats in the US House of Representatives moved a step closer to impeaching him by winning a key vote. It's the first formal test of support for the impeachment process - which began following a phone call between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart in July. The House, which is controlled by the Democrats, voted along party lines to establish the procedures of the impeachment inquiry. TRT World's North America Correspondent, Jon Brain reports. #TrumpImpeachment #HouseImpeachment #ImpeachmentInquiry
October 31, 2019
