What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Have Iraq’s Protests Pushed Out the PM?

Hundreds have been killed calling for change in Iraq, now Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi looks ready to resign. But will that be enough to appease protesters who've watched their own security forces try to crush their cause. Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Dhiaa al Asadi Former Political Representative to Muqtada al Sadr Saad al Muttalibi Member of Iraq's Ruling State of Law Coalition Murtadha Faisal Filmmaker Who Attended the Protests in Iraq