Defeating Daesh | Politicising History
25:50
World
A US raid has killed the world’s most wanted man Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but is the fight against Daesh over? Plus, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the events that took place during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire as genocide, an accusation Turkey strongly rejects. But Turkish officials say the timing of the vote, which comes after Operation Peace Spring in Syria, is politically motivated. So, just how suspicious is the timing?
November 1, 2019
