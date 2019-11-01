POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
McDonald's 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' Halloween promo sparks outrage
A McDonald's Halloween promotion in Portugal called 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' severely backfired after it was accused of being insensitive to a 1972 massacre in Northern Ireland, known as 'Bloody Sunday.' The fast food chain has apologised but insists the ad was not a reference to any historical event. Some people aren't buying it. #sundaybloodysunday #mcdonaldssundae #mcdonaldshalloween
November 1, 2019
