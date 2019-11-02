POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lampedusa scarred by migrant deaths at sea - Refugee Crisis
02:32
World
Lampedusa scarred by migrant deaths at sea - Refugee Crisis
The number of migrant arrivals to Italy has halved from past years, but thousands continue to attempt the crossing from North Africa to Europe. A key entry point is Lampedusa, a remote Italian island a few hundred kilometres off the coast of Libya and Tunisia. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this report from the place often referred to as the gateway to Europe for asylum seekers. #MigrantDeaths #LampedusaMigrants #Refugees
November 2, 2019
