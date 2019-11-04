POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Toxic smog reaches worst levels of 2019 in New Delhi
Toxic smog reaches worst levels of 2019 in New Delhi
Millions of people in India's capital have started the week choking through smog. Schools have been closed, cars taken off the roads and construction halted. On Monday, India's top court accused the government of failing to take responsibility for the air pollution crisis. It says authorities are more interested in gimmicks rather than implementing concrete measures. Philip Owira has more. #newdelhismog #airpollutionnewdelhi #indiaairpollution
November 4, 2019
