Saudi Aramco begins book building for share sale | Money Talks

The world's most profitable company is getting ready to share its riches with international investors. Saudi Aramco has announced plans to list, in what could be the world's biggest initial public offering. It's inviting bids from banks, before it sells shares to the public. Officials are hoping to raise billions of dollars through the share sale, but as Mobin Nasir reports, meeting investors' expectations could come at a hefty cost for the kingdom. Captain Ranjith Raja joined us from Dubai. He's a senior analyst at the Mena Oil Research company, Refinitiv. #SaudiAramco #BookBuild #IPO
November 4, 2019
