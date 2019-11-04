India declares public health emergency | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Indian government has declared a public health emergency in New Delhi. Air pollution has hit its worst levels this year, with a thick haze choking the Indian capital. It's likely caused by plumes of smoke from farm fires raging in neighbouring states.. and people have been advised to avoid leaving their homes. Jagruti Dave is in New Delhi with this report. #ToxicAir #AirPollution #NewDelhi
November 4, 2019
