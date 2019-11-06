POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is India’s Pollution Crisis Being Politicised? | Indonesian Power Play
26:00
World
Is India’s Pollution Crisis Being Politicised? | Indonesian Power Play
Indians are struggling to breathe as air pollution hits its worst ever levels. The Supreme Court blames state governments. But is it really their fault, or is this a case of pollution being politicised? Plus, in a move that surprised many, Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed his rival Prabowo Subianto as his defence minister. The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with Subianto's pick for Vice President Sandiaga Uno and asked what he made of Widodo’s decision to appoint the retired army general to his cabinet. Guest: Ranjan Panda Convenor at Combat Climate Change Network Avikal Somvanshi Architect and Urbanologist Sandiaga Uno Former Vice-Presidential Candidate for Prabowo Subianto
November 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?