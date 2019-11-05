BizTech Share

DRC farmers abandon agriculture for gold mining | Money Talks

The Democratic Republic of the Congo was plunged into years of war after the fall of longtime leader Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997. Millions of people have been killed, sporadic fighting continues and the country is still trying to recover. Many Congolese have struggled to make a living. But as Chris Ocamringa reports from Ituri province, the return of peace in a northeastern village has helped locals exploit some of Congo's rich natural resources. #NaturalResources #GoldMining #DRC