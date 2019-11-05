BizTech Share

Brussels day care centre cuts carbon footprint | Money Talks

A nursery where the diapers are recyclable, the food is 100% organic and plastic is banned. Brussels' "eco-nursery" is part of a pilot "green" neighborhood in the center of the city, that developers are calling "the most sustainable in the world". And the Brussels Council hopes the success of this project will lead the way for a greener future, as Mia Alberti reports. #Brussels #EcoNursery #SustainableCities