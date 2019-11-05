US and China expected to roll back tariffs | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global stock markets have climbed back towards record highs on hopes the US and China will be able to seal a partial trade deal. The US is expected to roll back some of the tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports.. while Beijing could buy more American farm goods. Such a deal could provide much needed relief to the world's two biggest economies.. and the rest of the world. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this, Michael Plummer joined us now from Bologna in Italy. He's the Eni Professor of International Economics and director of the Johns Hopkins University School for Advanced International Studies Europe. #TradeWar #USChina #Tariffs
November 5, 2019
