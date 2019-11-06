POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indonesian Power Play
13:13
World
Indonesian Power Play
In a move that surprised many, Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed his rival Prabowo Subianto as his defence minister. Human rights activists called it a dark day for the country; Prabowo is linked to the kidnapping of several pro-democracy activists during the rule of former dictator Suharto. The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with Subianto's pick for Vice President Sandiaga Uno and asked what he made of Widodo’s decision to appoint the retired army general to his cabinet. Guest: Sandiaga Uno Former Vice-Presidential Candidate for Prabowo Subianto
November 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?