Indonesian Power Play

In a move that surprised many, Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed his rival Prabowo Subianto as his defence minister. Human rights activists called it a dark day for the country; Prabowo is linked to the kidnapping of several pro-democracy activists during the rule of former dictator Suharto. The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with Subianto's pick for Vice President Sandiaga Uno and asked what he made of Widodo’s decision to appoint the retired army general to his cabinet. Guest: Sandiaga Uno Former Vice-Presidential Candidate for Prabowo Subianto