What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Tensions in Indian city of Ayodhya ahead of Babri Mosque verdict

In the Indian town of Ayodhya, Muslims are feeling under siege as they wait for a Supreme Court ruling on a centuries-old religious dispute that has cast a shadow over their relations with the majority Hindu community. The 16th-century Babri Mosque was destroyed by a Hindu nationalist mob in 1992, triggering one of the deadliest communal riots in the country. #Ayodhya #BabriMosque #RamTemple