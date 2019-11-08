World Share

DRC War Crimes: ICC hands Congolese warlord 30 years in prison

The International Criminal Court has sentenced former Congolese militia leader Bosco Nataganda to 30 years in prison for atrocities that include murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers. Nataganda, was found guilty in July on 18 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. They were committed during ethnic conflicts in central Africa nearly 20 years ago. Iolo ap Dafydd has the details. #DRC #ICC #Nataganda