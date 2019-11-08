World Share

DRC Warlord Bosco Ntaganda Sentenced

Bosco Ntaganda was one of the DRC's most brutal and feared warlords. He murdered, raped and tortured innocent civilians, but after spending years on the run, Ntaganda will spend the next three decades behind bars. It's the longest sentence ever handed out by the International Criminal Court (ICC). But for a man who committed some of modern Africa's worst atrocities, is it enough? Michael Tshibangu President of the Association for Development and Democracy in Congo