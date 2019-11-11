World Share

Bolivia’s Post-Election Protests

Many Bolivians are questioning whether Evo Morales won last month's elections fair and square. The results of an independent audit haven’t rolled in but things have turned ugly over the contested election. As the nation awaits the audit’s outcome, we ask: will Morales hold on to power or is his time in office limited? Guests: Martin Sivak Author of 'Evo Morales: The Extraordinary Rise of the First Indigenous President of Bolivia' Diego Ayo Professor of Political Science at Higher University of San Andres Raul Penaranda Journalist and Press Freedom Advocate