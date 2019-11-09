World Share

Kartarpur Corridor: Cross-border pilgrimage route to be visa-free

Sikhs in India are preparing for a historic pilgrimage. From Sunday, they’ll be able to cross the border into Pakistan without a visa, to pray at the shrine of the founder of their religion, Guru Nanak. The new Kartarpur Corridor will allow easy travel between two Sikh holy sites - and it could help improve relations between the two countries. Melinda Nucifora has this report from Kartarpur in Pakistan. #kartarpurcorridor #pakistankartarpurcorridor #pakistan