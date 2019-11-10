POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Commemoration: Turks pay tribute to Ataturk who died 10th Nov
21:56
World
Turkey Commemoration: Turks pay tribute to Ataturk who died 10th Nov
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined a commemorative ceremony of the 81st anniversary of the death of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. In a speech he marked that Turkey “will continue with all its strength to live, sustain, develop and strengthen” the republic that is inherited from Ataturk. He touched upon how Turkey was founded after the World War 1, the county’s pre-republic history, and what should be done to protect its freedom and development. #MustafaKemalAtaturk #TurkeyAtaturk #TurkeyHistory
November 10, 2019
