Spain elections: Socialists expected to fall short of majority
02:36
World
Spain elections: Socialists expected to fall short of majority
Spain is voting in its fourth general elections in four years. But with mass demonstrations in the Catalonia region, and the rise of a far right part, the country's facing some of its biggest challenges in years. Sunday's snap election was called after talks to form a coalition government failed. Our Francis Collings has more. #SpainSnapElection #SpainElections2019 #SpanishGovernment
November 10, 2019
