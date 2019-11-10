POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan, India open visa-free border crossing
02:00
World
Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan, India open visa-free border crossing
In a rare show of goodwill between India and Pakistan this weekend, the rival neighbours have opened a historic border crossing. The Kartarpur Corridor enables Sikh pilgrims from India to travel to a holy shrine in Pakistan without the hassle of getting a visa. Melinda Nucifora joined devotees in eastern Pakistan for the inauguration. #SighPilgrims #IndiaPakistan #KartarpurCorridor
November 10, 2019
