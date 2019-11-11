POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain Elections: Socialists win but fall short of a majority
02:49
World
Spain Elections: Socialists win but fall short of a majority
The Socialist Party of caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won the highest number of seats at the general election in Spain, but fell short of a parliamentary majority .The story of the night was a surge of support for the right wing Vox party who doubled their number of seats. But with no clear winner, unless Spain wants to go to the polls again, a centre left coalition government may have to be established. Francis Collings reports from Madrid.
November 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?