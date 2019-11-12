POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protester shot at point-blank range by police in Hong Kong
01:56
World
Protester shot at point-blank range by police in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she'll spare no effort to end the violence in the city. It follows another turbulent weekend, where protesters threw petrol bombs at riot police firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets. One protester was shot in the stomach by a police officer. Officials say the injured man is in critical condition. In this report by Grace Lee, you may find some of the images disturbing. #HongKong #HongKongProtests #HKprotests
November 12, 2019
