MOREY’S MESS – What’s the price of free speech?
A single tweet has placed the NBA between a rock and hard place, placating the government of a country worth billions to its business without alienating the league’s core values. US politicians accuse the NBA of buckling under Chinese pressure by describing as “regrettable” a tweet from Daryl Morey expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong, but the league insists it isn’t apologizing to China.
November 12, 2019
