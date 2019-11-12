Saudi Aramco releases IPO prospectus ahead of investor road shows | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Days before Saudi Aramco sells its shares to the public, the company's released key operational and financial information. It's supposed to encourage investors to plough money into the world's largest initial public offering, where at least one percent of the company's shares will be up for sale. But some of the revelations in Aramco's prospectus could unnerve potential buyers.
November 12, 2019
